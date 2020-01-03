The Allman Brothers Announce 50th Anniversary Show At Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Allman Brothers have today (Jan. 3) announced a one-night-only performance at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden in celebration of the band’s 50th-anniversary.

Scheduled to take place on March 10, 2020, the concert will be a celebration of The Allman Brothers Band’s illustrious career and will see the brothers-Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge, Marc Quinones, joined on stage by Duane Trucks, Reese Wynans, and special guest Chuck Leavell.

The performance will notably mark the first time in more than five years that the legendary players will be together on stage to perform their iconic hits (“Mightnight Rider,” “Whipping Post,” “Ramblin’ Man”), and the first time since the passing of founding members Gregg Allman and Butch Trucks.

“From the Fillmore East to the Beacon, NYC has always been a spiritual home for the Allman Brothers,” said Derek Trucks. “So it only feels natural to honor uncle Butch, Gregg, Berry, Duane and all the other brothers and sisters we have lost along the way here at MSG. I’m excited to get to play these songs with Jaimoe and the Brothers one last time to celebrate 50 years of this music.”

Formed in 1969, The Allman Brothers quickly became one of the most popular live bands in American rock music history. Hailed for their live improvisation and marathon performances, the group released their famed album At Fillmore East in 1971, and it is still hailed as one of the best live albums to this day.

The Allman Brothers Band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.

Ticket presales for their upcoming performance at Madison Square Garden begin on January 7, with tickets going on sale to the general public on January 10 via Ticketmaster.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Big House in Macon, GA, which was the band’s home from 1970-1973 and now serves as their official museum.