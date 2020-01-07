Nominees Announced For The 2020 Blues Music Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CelebrityAccess) — The full list of nominees has been announced for the 41st annual Blues Music Awards, with Billy Branch, Rick Estrin, Sugaray Rayford, Bobby Rush and Mavis Staples all in the running for Entertainer of the Year.
Topping the list of nominees for 2020 is Rick Estrin and his band The Nightcats, who picked up eight nominations, including Band of the Year and Contemporary Blues Album of the Year. Additionally, Estrin has earned B.B. King Entertainer of the Year and Instrumentalist: Harmonica nominations, while guitarist Christoffer “Kid” Andersen and drummer Derrick D’Mar Martin are in the running for their respective instrumental categories.
The Cash Box Kings and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram both earned multiple nominations as well. Ingram, a rising star in the blues scene, was nominated for Best Album from an Emerging Artist, while Kingfish picked up nods for Contemporary Blues Male Artist and Instrumentalist: Guitar, as well as Traditional Blues Album and Album of the Year.
The Cash Box Kings are also competing for Album of the Year and Traditional Blues Album (for Hail to the Kings!), as well as Band of the Year. Their recorded song “The Wine Talkin’,” written by Joe Nosek, John Hahn, and Oscar Wilson, is up for Song of the Year honors, while bandmember Kenny “Beedy Eyes”Smith is among the contenders for Instrumentalist: Drums.
Presented by The Blues Foundation, the BMAs honor artists working to keep blues alive, as well as supporting the genre’s history and cultural traditions.
The winners will be named during the annual Blues Music Awards ceremony, which will take place at Memphis’ Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 North Main Street), on Wednesday, May 6th.
The awards gala will be followed by a post-show afterparty in the newly renovated Grand Lobby of the Renasant Convention Center, which will feature additional live performances by nominees, buffet dinner, cash bars, and more festivities.
41st Blues Music Award Nominees
Acoustic Blues Album, Sponsored by Newman, DeCoster
Catfish Crawl– Catfish Keith
Confessin’ My Dues –Terry Robb
Good as Your Last Dollar– Fruteland Jackson
Solo Ride – Bruce Katz
This Guitar and Tonight – Bob Margolin
Acoustic Blues Artist, Sponsored by Folk Alliance International
Eric Bibb
Guy Davis
Rhiannon Giddens
Fruteland Jackson
Doug MacLeod
Album of the Year, Sponsored by Rum Boogie Café and Blues Hall
Church of the Blues – Watermelon Slim
Hail to The Kings! – The Cash Box Kings
Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
The Preacher, The Politician or The Pimp – Toronzo Cannon
Roots and Branches: The Songs of Little Walter– Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues
B.B. King Entertainer of the Year, Sponsored by B.B. King’s Blues Club
Billy Branch
Rick Estrin
Sugaray Rayford
Bobby Rush
Mavis Staples
Band of the Year
The Cash Box Kings
The Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling
Rick Estrin and the Nightcats
Southern Avenue
Sugaray Rayford Band
Best Emerging Artist Album
Before Me – Ben Levin
Folie a deux – Hudspeth & Taylor
Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Spectacular Class – Jontavious Willis
Through My Eyes – John “Blues” Boyd
Blues Rock Album,
Killin’ It Live – Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
Masterpiece– Albert Castiglia
Reckless Heart– Joanne Shaw Taylor
Survivor Blues – Walter Trout
Up and Rolling – North Mississippi Allstars
Blues Rock Artist, Sponsored by Landmark Band
Albert Castiglia
Tommy Castro
Tinsley Ellis
Eric Gales
Walter Trout
Contemporary Blues Album
Contemporary – Rick Estrin and The Nightcats
Don’t Pass Me By: A Tribute to Sean Costello – Various Artists
Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
The Preacher, The Politician or The Pimp – Toronzo Cannon
Venom & Faith – Larkin Poe
Contemporary Blues Female Artist
Diane Blue
Vanessa Collier
Shemekia Copeland
Samantha Fish
Janiva Magness
Contemporary Blues Male Artist
Toronzo Cannon
Gary Clark Jr
Luther Dickinson
Rick Estrin
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Instrumentalist Bass
Willie J. Campbell
Patrick Rynn
Bill Stuve
Larry Taylor
Michael “Mudcat” Ward
Instrumentalist Drums
Tony Braunagel
Cedric Burnside
June Core
Derrick D’Mar Martin
Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith
Instrumentalist Guitar
Christoffer “Kid” Andersen
Laura Chavez
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Junior Watson
“Monster” Mike Welch
Instrumentalist Harmonica, Sponsored by Hohner Harmonica
Billy Branch
Rick Estrin
Dennis Gruenling
Brandon Santini
Kim Wilson
Instrumentalist Horn
Mindi Abair
Jimmy Carpenter
Vanessa Collier
Trombone Shorty
Nancy Wright
Instrumentalist Piano (Pinetop Perkins Piano Player)
Anthony Geraci
Bruce Katz
Dave Keyes
Jim Pugh
Victor Wainwright
Instrumentalist Vocals
Shemekia Copeland
Sugaray Rayford
Curtis Salgado
Mavis Staples
Dawn Tyler Watson
Song of the Year
“Bleach Blonde Bottle Blues,” written by Rebecca Lovell
“Lucky Guy,” written by Nick Moss
“Resentment File,” written by Rick Estrin, Joe Louis Walker, and JoJo Russo
“Time To Get Movin’,” written by Eric Corne
“The Wine Talkin’,” written by Joe Nosek, John Hahn, and Oscar Wilson
Soul Blues Album
Dog Eat Dog – Billy Price
Keep On– Southern Avenue
Real Street – Tad Robinson
Sitting on Top of the Blues– Bobby Rush
Somebody Save Me– Sugaray Rayford
Soul Blues Female Artist
Annika Chambers
Thornetta Davis
Bettye LaVette
Terrie Odabi
Vaneese Thomas
Soul Blues Male Artist
Billy Price
Sugaray Rayford
Tad Robinson
Curtis Salgado
Wee Willie Walker
Traditional Blues Album
Church of the Blues– Watermelon Slim
Hail to the Kings! – The Cash Box Kings
Lucky Guy! – The Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling
Roots and Branches: The Songs of Little Walter– Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues
Spectacular Class – Jontavious Willis
Traditional Blues Female Artist (Koko Taylor Award)
Rory Block
Sue Foley
Mary Lane
Trudy Lynn
Teeny Tucker
Traditional Blues Male Artist
Lurrie Bell
Billy Branch
John Primer
Jimmie Vaughan
Jontavious Willis