Taylor Swift To Be Honored By GLAAD

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer media advocacy organization GLAAD announced it will honor music icon Taylor Swift and award-winning director and writer Janet Mock at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and musician Taylor Swift is lined up to receive the Vanguard Award, which is presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Previous Vanguard Award honorees include Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Antonio Banderas, Demi Lovato, Whoopi Goldberg, and Patricia Arquette.

“From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “In a time of political and cultural division, Taylor creates music that unites and calls on her massive fan following to speak up and call for change.”

Director, producer, writer, author, and advocate Janet Mock will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is presented to an LGBTQ media professional who has made played a significant role in promoting LGBTQ acceptance through their work.

Previous Stephen F. Kolzak honorees include Laverne Cox, Jim Parsons, Ellen DeGeneres, Troye Sivan, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Wanda Sykes, Steve Warren, Melissa Etheridge, and Sir Ian McKellen.

“Janet Mock is a trailblazing force for diverse and inclusive storytelling who has raised the bar for LGBTQ representation in Hollywood,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “She tells stories that need to be told, including those of transgender people and people of color, in revolutionary and eye-opening ways that inspire and enrich. Her passion for inclusive storytelling, combined with her undeniable talents in writing, directing, and producing, will continue to create a Hollywood where voices and stories that have been left out of the conversation are placed front and center where they belong.”

GLAAD Media Awards honor media for making fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. The full slate of nominees for the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards will be announced on January 8th.

The awards will be presented during a ceremony with events in New York on March 19th and Los Angeles on April 16th.