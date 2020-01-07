Concord Seals An Administration Deal With Pulse Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Concord Music Publishing announced it has formed a joint venture with PULSE Music Group that will see Concord administer Pulse’s catalog and all future signings.

PULSE principals Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, along with their executive team including Maria Egan, President, and Ashley Calhoun, Vice President, will stay in place to oversee operations.

Concord will take over administration for Pulse’s roster, including Starrah, Ty Dolla $ign, OZ, Tyler Johnson, YEBBA, Rich The Kid, James Blake, YBN Cordae, El-P, Bonnie McKee and more.

“Scott and Josh are proven winners whose business built from scratch is both complementary to and strategic with Concord’s ambitions in music publishing,” said Concord Chief Publishing Executive, Jake Wisely. “It was quickly apparent that PULSE would make a great partner for us and PULSE recognized that Concord is the best fit for them. I’m also grateful to do business with longtime friend and colleague Ichi Asatsuma of Fujipacific.”

“While the broader market remains hyper-focused on deep publishing catalog and passive income-stream deals, Concord has chosen to differentiate itself with partnerships that greatly expand its abilities to create frontline content across compositions, recordings, and theater. Recognized as one of the leading frontline publishers in the world, PULSE is a company that Concord has always greatly admired, and this collaboration instantly makes Concord a leader in the frontline pop, hip-hop and R&B publishing world,” added Steve Salm, Concord Chief Business Development Officer.

The transaction was managed and negotiated for Concord by Steve Salm, Bob Valentine, Larry Blake, Dan Hoffman and Evelyn Paglinawan with outside counsel provided by Reed Smith and financial advisory by Brian Richards of Squarefield Capital. PULSE Music Group’s team was led by David Dunn and Robert Law of Shot Tower Capital and Jeffrey Light of Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP with counsel provided by Venable LLP.