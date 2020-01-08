Kesha Announces Spring 2020 ‘High Road’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kesha has announced that she will be hitting the road across North America this spring for her highly anticipated High Road tour.

The 26-date trek, which is slated to kick off on April 23 in Sugar Land, Texas, and will make stops in Austin, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Chicago and more, will follow the January 31 release of the singer’s new album High Road.

Special guest Big Freedia will join Kesha on all dates.

“While shaking my ass at the stroke of midnight, ringing in the new year, new decade, with my new album coming this month, I thought to myself, ‘Damn. I think the best medicine for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most. And ummm…shake my ass. As often as possible.’ So…this is my HIGH ROAD TOUR announce!!!” said Kesha in a release. “If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it! And, on the HIGH ROAD TOUR, you will have not 1, but 2 grand supreme expert body movers – BIG FREEDIA and YOURS TRULY – ME!!!!! Come see us on tour this Spring!!!!!!”

Tickets for Kesha’s upcoming tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 10. Every ticket purchased online includes a CD copy of High Road.

You check out the tour video announcement below: