Sonos Sues Google, Claiming Copyright Infringement Of Its Patented Smart Speaker Technology

CALIFORNIA (CelebrityAccess) – Audio company Sonos is suing Google claiming copyright infringement of five patents on its wireless speaker technology, according to The New York Times. In a separate suit also filed this week, Sonos is requesting that the U.S. International Trade Commission issue a sales ban on all Google products in the U.S. that infringe on its patents.

According to a complaint obtained by The Times, Sonos alleges that Google willfully infringed its patented multi-room technology for use in its own discontinued Chromecast Audio device, following a 2013 partnership that saw Sonos integrate Google Play Music into its products.

Sono’s also claims that the tech giant has since expanded its use of Sonos technology in more than a dozen other products (Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, Nest Mini, Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, Nest Wifi Point and its Pixel line of phones, tablets and laptops), and has subsidized the alleged infringing products to sell them at a cheaper price in an attempt to shut Sonos out of the market.

Sonos says it warned Google about the infringement upwards of 100 times between 2016 and 2019.

Sonos is reportedly asking for an injunction enjoining Google from further infringement, unspecified damages, attorney’s fees and other court-related costs, and an award of pre- and post-judgment interest.