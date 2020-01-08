Dennis De Bruin Promoted To COO Of ALDA

(VIP) – Dennis de Bruin has been promoted to the role of Chief Operations Officer COO of the Amsterdam based event organization, ALDA.

Dennis de Bruin will partake in the role of head of all commercial and operational affairs in the Netherlands.

Dennis de Bruin is one of the pioneers of ALDA, and has been affiliated with the event organization from the company`s foundation in 2007. Over the years, he has been responsible for the `touring` department of the business, and between 2009 and 2015 he handled world tours for Armin van Buuren (Armin Only, A State of Trance) and Hardwell. In the subsequent years De Bruin focussed on the expansion towards Asia and in 2015, started running ALDA`s Asia branch in Hong Kong as CEO of the company.

Dennis is currently preparing for 2020 together with his team, a year in which ALDA will host the already sold-out shows A State of Trance and Armin van Buuren presents This Is Me, in addition to AMF, and Don Diablo Forever XL.

“I am super excited about this next step in my career at ALDA!” said De Bruin. “Our ambition is to expand the company even more with new and already established concepts both in the Netherlands and internationally. The collaboration with our American partner Insomniac creates multiple new opportunities for ALDA and due to this expansion we can focus completely on improving the customer experience and digitization.”