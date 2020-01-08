Pegi Cecconi To Receive 2020 Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has today (Jan. 8) announced music industry maven Pegi Cecconi will be awarded the 2020 Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award for her ongoing contributions and dedication to the Canadian music industry.

Over the course of her illustrious nearly 50-year career in music, Cecconi has worked in diverse roles ranging from booking, legal and all aspects of artist management including publishing, recording, record production and merchandising. Having served as Vice President of SRO Management Inc. and independent record label Anthem Entertainment Group for many of those years, she has played a pivotal role in the development and success of numerous artists, including Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees Rush and Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies), songwriter Ian Thomas, Gowan, Matthew Good, Molly Johnson and The Tea Party. Currently, Cecconi serves as a consultant for Anthem Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to name Pegi Cecconi as this year’s Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award recipient, celebrating her long-standing contributions to the Canadian music industry throughout her illustrious career,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards & MusiCounts. “Always a force to be reckoned with, her loyalty, foresight, and passion for what she does have benefited some of our country’s finest artists and helped them to garner international acclaim.”

“I’m honoured to be receiving this award that gives recognition to my life’s work and passion for business and the Canadian music industry,” said Cecconi. “From my humble beginnings booking bands in high school to working with Ray Danniels and Rush, I am thankful for everyone that has been along for the ride with me. It took 50 years in the industry for someone to make me speechless, and Allan did that when he called to share this news.”

Cecconi is the recipient of the Brian Charter Award from the Music Managers Forum for her significant contributions to the Canadian music scene. Additionally, she has served on the board of directors for the Canadian Independent Music Association (CIMA) for 18 years, FACTOR for 18 years including as Chair, the Independent Digital Licensing Agency (IDLA), and the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA).

The Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award recognizes individuals whose work has significantly impacted the growth and development of the Canadian music industry. The prestigious award is named after Walt Grealis, legendary Canadian publisher and co-founder of the JUNO Awards.

This year’s award will be presented to Cecconi at the 49th Annual JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards on Saturday, March 14 at the WTC Saskatoon at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon, SK. The JUNO Awards will take place the following evening, Sunday, March 15, at the SaskTel Centre, and will be broadcast live on CBC, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, the free CBC Gem streaming service in Canada and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos.