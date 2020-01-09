Elton John Pledges Cool $1 Million To Help Australians Affected By Wildfires

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Sir Elton John announced he plans to join the growing list of celebrities who are digging deep to help Australia recover from the catastrophic wildfires that have plagued the country this year.

John made the announcement during his performance in Sydney, stating that he plans to donate $1 million to fundraising efforts to help those affected by the fires.

“We should all be in the awe of the work the firefighters are doing. There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes,” John told the audience.

“And lastly, there’s the plight of the animals, a loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale and it’s heartbreaking. Therefore tonight, I will be pledging $1 million dollars to support the bushfire relief fund,” he continued.

Following his announcement, the audience provided a standing ovation for the performer.

Nearly 18 million acres of land have been burned in what has proven to be an unusually intense bush fire season for Australia.

John joins a growing list of artists, actors and media personalities, ranging from actor Chris Helmsworth to James Packer and Kylie Minogue who have pledged support for the beleaguered citizens of Australia.