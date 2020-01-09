Fire Fight Australia
TEG Dainty and TEG Live Planning A Major Benefit Concert For Australian Wildfire Relief

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) — Australian concert promoters TEG Dainty and TEG Live announced plans to host Fire Fight Australia, a major benefit concert to raise funds to help with wildfire relief.

The concert, which is scheduled to take place on February 16th at ANZ Stadium in Sydney will feature a lineup of “globally-renowned artists” with both homegrown heroes and international talent. Details about the bill will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This national initiative will raise money for relief from the bushfires that continue to devastate communities and challenge emergency services in rural and regional Australia,” TEG said in a statement.

“This is a major musical event which will see globally-renowned artists from Australia and around the world come together to perform and show solidarity with people whose lives have been disrupted by the bushfires,” the statement added.

While the lineup is still in the works, TEG Dainty is currently handling Australian tours by Michael Bublé, Queen + Adam Lambert, and Iron Maiden.

