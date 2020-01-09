The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund To Host An Awards Gala In Los Angeles

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the late rock music legend, will mark the 10th anniversary of Dio’s passing with an Awards Gala recognizing people who have played a contributing role with the charity of the late rocker’s legacy.

The Gala, set for February 20, will take place at the Avalon in Los Angeles with entertainment provided by the surviving members of Dio featuring vocalists Tim Ripper Owens and Oni Logan and band members Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren, and Bjorn Englen.

L.A. rockers Sadie & the Tribe are also slated to perform at the event, which will also feature a silent charity auction and raffle, as well as gourmet VIP dinner with wine pairings for VIP guests.

Eight awards, each named for a song written by Ronnie James Dio will be presented at the Gala:

* Holy Diver Award: honoring Rhino Entertainment/Warner Music Group executives Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalog, Recorded Music & Arts Music, Warner Music Group; Mark Pinkus, President, Rhino Entertainment & U.S. Catalog; Jason Day, Vice President, A&R, Rhino Entertainment; Jason Elzy, Vice President, Communications & Marketing, Rhino Entertainment; and Brian Dodd, Manager, Global Artist Brand Management, Rhino Entertainment

* Killing the Dragon Award: Laura Heatherly, Chief Executive Officer, T.J. Martell Foundation, which is dedicated to funding innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer

* King of Rock ‘n Roll Award: Barry Drinkwater, Executive Chairman, Global Merchandise Services Ltd.

* Magica Award: Wyn Davis, Ronnie James Dio’s Long-Time Recording Engineer and Owner of Total Access Recording Studios

* Master of the Moon Award: honoring BMG executives Thomas Scherer, Executive Vice-President, Repertoire & Marketing L.A., Global Writer Services & China; Michael Kachko, Senior Vice-President, Catalog Recordings; Jeff Christian, Director, Catalog; and Kathy Rivkin Daum, Senior Director, Films

* Rainbow in the Dark Award: Mikeal Maglieri, Owner of the World-Renowned Rainbow Bar and Grill and Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip

* Sacred Heart Award: Dr. David Wong, Professor and Associate Dean for Research, UCLA School of Dentistry and Director for UCLA Center for Oral/Head & Neck Oncology Research (COOR)

* Stand Up and Shout Award: Jeff Pezzuti, CEO of Eyellusion, creators of the Dio Returns! hologram

VIP Tickets, which include dinner and wine pairings as well as the live & silent auctions, are available for $395 (early bird pricing of $295 available through January 20).

General Admission Balcony seating for the show is available for $25 but if you go this route, you’ll have to sit with the hoi polloi.

Dio was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2009 and died of the illness in May 2010.