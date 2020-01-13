Alice Cooper, Queen + Adam Lambert, k.d. lang Among Headliners For Fire Fight Australia

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) — Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper and k.d. lang are among the headliners announced for Fire Fight Australia, the concert for national brushfire relief.

Set for February 16th at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, the concert will also feature performances from Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John, Peking Duk, William Barton and Tina Arena, with more TBA.

Australian actor, writer, and comedian Celeste Barber has signed on to serve as host for the event.

Produced by TEG Dainty and Dainty Events, concert ticket profits and all contributions through Ticketek will go towards rural and regional fire services, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, and RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

During the 2019 to 2020 fire season, more than 26 million acres in Australia, an area roughly the size of South Korea, has been scorched by fire.

Since the season began, the fires have destroyed more than 2,200 homes and left at least 27 people, while dealing a catastrophic blow to the nation’s wildlife with estimates that more than 1 billion animals were killed in the fires.

In response to the devastating bushfires currently sweeping across the country, the Australian Music Community will band together once again under the unified banner of Sound Relief 2020. Stay tuned for more information soon.