FKP Scorpio’s Folkert Koopmans Launches All Artists Agency

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — FKP Scorpio CEO and founder Folkert Koopmans, is launching All Artists Agency, a brand new Berlin-based talent agency.

All Artists will collaborate with both domestic and international artists. Markus Gross will lead the management team, serving as Deputy Managing Director.

Alex Richter, the co-founder and former managing director of German booking agency Four Artist, told CelebrityAccess that he plans to launch his own venture A & R Entertainment GmbH in Berlin.

All Artists will also include an independent concert and events department which will be led by Dierk Stritzke-Bodenstein.

“Having known some members of the current All Artists team for many years, I am very happy to continue cooperating with them on a new level,” says Koopmans.

According to IQ Magazine, the launch of All Artists comes two years after German antitrust regulators blocked FKP Scorpio parent company CTS Eventim’s bid to purchase Four Artists.