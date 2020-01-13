Stephen Colbert, Sam Bee, Jack Dorsey Among The Newly Announced Feature Speakers For SXSW 2020

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — South By Southwest, the annual music, arts, and technology conference, announced a host of new speakers joining the slate for the upcoming 34th edition of the event.

Set for March 13-22, the conference has added Stephen Colbert, Jack Dorsey, Samantha Bee, Bob Chapek, Jonathan Van Ness, Tarana Burke, Dr. Brené Brown, Dr. Werner Vogels, Lynn Shelton, Jen Wong and more to its list of confirmed feature speakers.

Newly announced keynotes include immersive artist Gabo Arora; Grammy-winning musician, DJ, producer, and cultural figure Diplo; and Emerson Collective founder and president Laurene Powell Jobs.

“From amplifying social change to remake our lives and communities better to imagining new ways to leverage technology in storytelling, we’re truly excited about the programming that we’ve announced today,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “The creative and bold innovative talent speaking at SXSW this year continues to provide a compelling destination for people across industries to gather and engage with strong vision for our future.”

Previously announced Keynote Speakers include Erin Lee Carr (Film), Reggie Fils-Aimé (Convergence), Kim Gordon (Music), Roger Waters (Music), and Whitney Wolfe Herd and Jon Korngold with Gayle King (Interactive).

SXSW 2020 is sponsored by White Claw and The Austin Chronicle.