Live Nation Takes Over At L.A.’s Historic Belasco Theatre

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced it has signed a deal that will see the historic Belasco Theatre join the promoter-giant’s growing portfolio of Southern California venues.

The Belasco includes its 1,300-capacity main concert hall, as well as a 500-capacity ballroom, and a 200-capacity club space. The property also features a speakeasy, restaurant, café, VIP area, patio and terrace spaces.

Originally conceived in 1904, the theatre was not brought to fruition until 1926 by the oil tycoon Edward Doheny, with the theater being operated by Edward Belasco, brother of New York theater legend David Belasco.

The Belasco Theatre was primarily used as a stage for the lively arts, hosting perofrmances such as “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” but eventually transitioned into a movie house before shuttering in 1952.

In the 1970s, the property was repurposed as a church but eventually closed until 2011 when it re-opened after an extensive renovation.

Despite the refurb, the theatre retains many of its original architectural features, including Spanish Renaissance, Moorish and Gothic details and its distinctive domed ceiling.

“With the addition of The Belasco, we now have the premier portfolio of clubs and theaters in Los Angeles, giving an artist the ability to grow from 200 capacity up to 4,000 capacity in a variety of unique and historical venues,” said Ben Weeden, COO of Live Nation Clubs & Theaters division. “The Belasco is a beloved venue, and we’re excited to be able to continue its remarkable history in 2020 and fulfill its modern potential.”