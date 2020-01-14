Alicia Karlin And Jenny Heifetz Henault Named Vice Presidents Of Global Touring & Talent At AEG Presents

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents on Tuesday announced that Alicia Karlin and Jenny Heifetz Henault have been promoted to the role of Vice President, Global Touring and Talent.

“Alicia and Jenny are incredibly talented and have bright futures ahead of them. Jenny has executed some of the biggest tours in music over the past decade and Alicia is known for her ingenuity and creative artist development. I’m grateful to have them on the team and I couldn’t be happier to be announcing these two well-deserved promotions,” said Gary Gersh, President of Global Touring and Talent for AEG Present.

A Los Angeles native who graduated from the University of Florida, where she started her career as a talent buyer for the school’s Student Government Productions, had her first industry job at AEG while doing a stint with Don Strasburg at AEG Rocky Mountains office. In 2007, she joined Madison House, eventually becoming a booking agent and manager at the company before taking over talent buying duties for the Electric Forest festival. When AEG Presents acquired Madison House Presents in 2014, Karlin rejoined the AEG team as VP, Talent, and Senior Event Producer.

“I can’t imagine a better way to start the new decade than joining the Global Touring team at AEG Presents. Working with world-class artists to elevate their vision to a global audience at a pivotal point in history is how we shift culture, and Gary has built the most qualified team with the creativity and resources to do it,” Karlin said.

Heifetz Henault, who is based out of AEG’s New York offices, served most recently as Senior Director of Global Touring. Her resume also includes stints at Spivak Sobol Entertainment, The Firm. More recently, she worked with Debra Rathwell, orchestrating tours for artists such as The Who, Lorde, and Elton John.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the most talented, quality people in the industry, and I am beyond thrilled to embark on this next phase of my career alongside a truly remarkable team that is redefining what it means to be a tour promoter. This is an exciting opportunity to help lay the foundation for our department and shape the vision for our future,” said Heifetz Henault.

Both will be relocating to AEG Presents headquarters in Los Angeles.