Grand Funk Railroad (Pictured L-R: Bruce Kulick (guitar), Mel Schacher (bass guitar), Max Carl (vocals), Don Brewer (drummer), Tim Cashion (keyboardist)) Photo credit: Allen Clark.
Grand Funk Railroad Announce “Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour”

(CelebrityAccess) – Grand Funk Railroad has today (Jan. 14) announced that they will be hitting the road on their “Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour” in celebration of their 51st year as a band.

Named in honor of their 1975 Billboard pop smash, the 40-date “Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour” will kick off in Lincoln, Rhode Island on February 8 and make stops in Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Brooklyn, Nashville and more, before wrapping up on October 23 in a yet to be announced city.

Originating from Flint, Michigan in 1969, Grand Funk Railroad has achieved 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales exceeding 25 million copies sold worldwide.

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD “SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL TOUR” DATES:

02/08/20LincolnRITwin River Casino
02/15/20YumaAZYuma Proving Ground
02/21/20Las VegasNVGolden Nugget Casino – Showroom
02/22/20Pauma ValleyCACasino Pauma
03/07/20Atlantic CityNJTropicana Casino & Resort
03/14/20French LickINFrench Lick Resort
03/21/20NorthfieldOHMGM Northfield Park
04/03/20Baton RougeLAEvent Center at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge
04/10/20MarysvilleWATulalip Resort Casino
04/18/20TBAFLTBA
04/19/20TBAFLTBA
05/22/20TBAMITBA
06/12/20Kansas CityMOStar Pavilion at Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City
06/19/20TBAPATBA
06/27/20TBAAZTBA
07/04/20TBANCTBA
07/10/20TBAMITBA
07/11/20Chippewa FallsWINorthern Wisconsin State Fair – Grandstand
07/16/20HamptonIAFranklin County Fair
07/23/20NashvilleTNSchermerhorn Symphony Center
07/25/20TBAILTBA
08/07/20TBANYTBA
08/09/20TBAMATBA
09/11/20TBADETBA
09/19/20TBAMSTBA
09/25/20TBANVTBA
10/02/20TBANMTBA
10/23/20TBANJTBA
