Grand Funk Railroad Announce “Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour”

(CelebrityAccess) – Grand Funk Railroad has today (Jan. 14) announced that they will be hitting the road on their “Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour” in celebration of their 51st year as a band.

Named in honor of their 1975 Billboard pop smash, the 40-date “Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour” will kick off in Lincoln, Rhode Island on February 8 and make stops in Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Brooklyn, Nashville and more, before wrapping up on October 23 in a yet to be announced city.

Originating from Flint, Michigan in 1969, Grand Funk Railroad has achieved 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales exceeding 25 million copies sold worldwide.

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD “SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL TOUR” DATES: