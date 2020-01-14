Fetty Wap Signs With APA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Trap pioneer Fetty Wap has signed with APA for exclusive worldwide representation in all aspects of his career.

APA’s Alex Chaykin and Sia Aghaiepour will serve as the responsible agents. Fetty Wap continues to be represented by attorney Navarro W. Gray and Worldwide Entertainment Inc.

Fetty, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, first made a name for himself in 2015 when a re-release his 2014 debut single “Trap Queen” peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He was later named as to XXL’s 2015 Freshman Class and became the first male rapper three songs occupying the top 20 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 since Eminem landed a hat trick in 2013.

In 2016, Fetty’s “Trap Queen” was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for the 58th Grammy Awards.

Fetty’s newest single “Fresh N Clean” dropped last month ahead of the debut of his second full-length album, which is due next spring.