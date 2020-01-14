Sentric Music Group Acquires Big World Publishing

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Sentric Music Group has acquired independent publisher Big World Publishing.

Founded by Patrick Meads in 2000, Big World represents a wide variety of funk, soul, jazz, Latin jazz, electronica, afro-funk, ambient, blues and reggae music.

“I loved building up this wonderful catalog of excellent music but felt the time was right for me to move on,” explained Meads. “After a long search for the right music publisher to continue representing the fantastic artists and writers in the catalogue, I found Sentric, who I firmly believe will continue the catalog’s growth and success in the future.”

Sentric Creative Director Peter McCamley, added: “We are delighted that Patrick has entrusted us with the great writers and artists in the Big World catalogue and welcome them to the Sentric family. We will continue the fantastic work that has been done and look for even more opportunities moving forward.”

Meads will initially stay on in a consultancy role in order to oversee the integration of Big World into Sentric.