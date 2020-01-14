Aaron Randall & Bill Ashton Named New Managing Directors Of Songkick

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Group-owned, concert discovery platform, Songkick, has named Aaron Randall and Bill Ashton its new Managing Directors.

Ashton moves into the role after serving as Senior Vice President, Artist Services at Warner Music, while Randall steps into the new title in addition to his existing role as Songkick’s Chief Technology Officer.

Outgoing CEO Mark McIntyre will remain with Songkick in an advisory capacity while also working on other Warner projects.

Both Ashton and Randall will be based out of Songkick’s London HQ and report to Emmy Lovell, EVP, WEA Europe.

In a joint statement, Ashton and Randall said: “This is a hugely exciting time for Songkick. We’ve got ambitious expansion plans and we’re delighted to lead the team as we set about implementing them. Building connections between fans and artists is what really excites us and that ethos is at the heart of Songkick’s business. We want to keep developing our technology and products so we can super serve and further grow our community of passionate, engaged users.”

Lovell added: “Bill was instrumental in helping bring Songkick into Warner Music and aligning its strategy with ours, while Aaron has developed its unbeatable tech that makes it such a user-friendly experience. Together, they’re the perfect choice to take the lead as we seek to further accelerate Songkick’s growth.

Tony Harlow, President, WEA, said: “Aaron and Bill will be building on an amazing legacy left by Mark McIntyre, who did an incredible job of building the business and then bringing it into the Warner family. There’s a huge global market for the type of service Songkick offers and we’re in a great place to meet that demand. And we’re proud that it’s a service which offers real value to our artists, enabling them to strengthen and deepen their relationship with fans.”