Spotify & Warner Chappell End Litigation With India Deal

(HYPEBOT) – A pending lawsuit will be dismissed after Spotify and Warner Chappell signed a multi-territory licensing agreement that includes India.

Almost 11 months ago, Spotify launched in India without the usual licenses from Warner Chappell.

Instead, the streamer relied on a questionable statutory license previously used for TV and radio broadcasts. The courts in India have thus far failed to redefine “broadcast” in the digital era.

“We’re happy with this outcome,” a Warner Chappell spokesperson told Hypebot. “This new deal appropriately values our songwriters’ music and expands our licensed partnership with Spotify to include India.”