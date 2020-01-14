Music Industry PR Vet Tracy Zamot Joins Jaybird Communications As Director

(CelebrityAccess) – Jaybird Communications has announced that music industry public relations veteran Tracy Zamot has joined the company as Director.

Zamot has over 20 years of communications experience on both coasts, with an emphasis on music, technology, and the points at which they intersect.

Jaybird President Laurie Jakobsen said: “Tracy began working with us as a consultant last summer, and she made an immediate, clear impact for our clients, especially Linkfire, Muserk, Seven Seas Music, and Angry Mob. Her background at major labels and then some of the biggest audio platforms gives her the perfect perspective to provide counsel, determine communications plans that further business goals, and then effectively execute on those plans – Bill Greenwood and I are so happy to have her officially onboard Team Jaybird.”

Added Zamot: “Joining Jaybird Communications is the best part of my career thus far. Here, I’m able to use the knowledge and expertise that I fostered at labels, consulting, and with streaming services, and amplify the already excellent work Laurie and her team have been doing for a decade. As we enter a new decade, I am excited to work towards even more progressive and creative communications results. Jaybird is a place that’s not only one of the most efficient shops around, but one that fosters growth and innovative solutions.”

Starting in 1992, Zamot progressed from assistant to Vice President at Atlantic Records during the company’s infamous ‘90s heyday, where she strategized media promotions for Matchbox Twenty and Rob Thomas’ solo career. She also worked with Phil Collins, Rush, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, Tori Amos, and Brandy. Zamot then moved to running the public relations departments at Virgin Records and Universal Motown Records, where she was proud to have worked with Janet Jackson, Gorillaz, and KT Tunstall. She also engineered Lil’ Wayne’s successful press campaign for his Triple-Platinum album Tha Carter III, which featured a Rolling Stone cover and a Saturday Night Live appearance upon release. Zamot’s career evolved into the streaming space when she joined Pandora in 2015 as Director of Artist and Industry Communications.