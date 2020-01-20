Brad Paisley Does A Surprise Performance At Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Fundraiser

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter, and country music star Brad Paisley made a surprise appearance on Saturday night in front of 800 fans, many of whom are in the industry, at the St. Jude Country Cares Seminar.

For his appearance, Paisley was joined on stage by St. Jude patient Addie to perform a live duet of his new song, Alive Right Now.

The duo debuted the song on Paisley’s ABC special “Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special.” Paisley first met Addie during one of his visits to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital while she was being treated for acute myeloid leukemia.

“In a room filled some of the biggest names in the country music industry, Brad and Addie blew everyone away with their surprise performance,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “Brad’s desire to channel his songwriting ability for a higher purpose, coupled with Addie’s incredible talent, is a powerful example of how St. Jude Country Cares brings together voices to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.”

Paisley was one mof more than 30 artists who attended the event over the course of the weekend. Other artists included Avenue Beat, Chris Bandi, Gabby Barrett, Renee Blair, Dillon Carmichael, Abbey Cone, Adam Doleac, Filmore, Gone West, Aaron Goodvin, Riley Green, Ryan Griffin, Adam Hambrick, King Calaway, Brett Kissel, Trea Landon, Parker McCollum, Johnny McGuire, Jackson Michelson, Kylie Morgan, Meghan Patrick, Carly Pearce, Noah Schnacky, Payton Smith, CJ Solar, Tiera and Walker County.

The evening also featured performances by Brett Young and Country Cares for St. Jude Kids founder Randy Owen and country music trio Lady Antebellum were named as the 2020 recipients of the Randy Owen Angels Among us award.

Now in its 31st year, Country Cares for St. Jude Kids is a popular fundraising event, with participation from almost 200 radio stations across the country who hlelp raise more than $850 million to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.