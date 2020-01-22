Terry Jones, Founding Member Of Monty Python, Dead At 77

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Terry Jones, a founding member of the beloved comedy troupe “Monty Python” died on Tuesday night after a battle with dementia. He was 77.

A statement from the remaining Python cast said: “Our dear Terry J died last night, aged 77, peacefully and with his wife, Anna Soderstrom, by his side, after a long, extremely brave but always good-humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD. Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London.”

In the statement, his family said: “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

Jones, who graduated from Oxford, wrote and performed for several high-profile British comedy television programs, including Do Not Adjust Your Set and The Frost Report, before he helped to found Monty Python’s Flying Circus with Eric Idle, John Cleese, and Graham Chapman, and American animator/filmmaker Terry Gilliam.

Jones quickly put his creative mark on the group, and was responsible for its innovative format in which comedy sketches flowed into one another, creating surrealist comedy that often eschewed punchlines.

Jones made his directorial debut with the troupe’s classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which he co-helmed with Terry Gilliam and he later directed The Life Of Brian and The Meaning of Life.

In addition to his work with the Pythons, he also co-wrote the anthology series Ripping Yarns with Michal Palin, as well as numerous other books including “Chaucer’s Knight: The Portrait of a Medieval Mercenary” and “Terry Jones’s War on the War on Terror.”

In 2016, Jones received a Lifetime Achievement award at the BAFTA Cymru Awards for his outstanding contribution to television and film.