Beyoncé Signs With Sony/ATV

(CelebrityAccess) — R&B and pop queen Beyoncé has reached a global publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing that covers her entire song catalog, including both her solo material and her hits with Destiny’s Child.

“I am excited for what’s to come with my continued partnership with Jon Platt in his new leadership role at Sony/ATV,” said Beyoncé. “Jon’s the executive who understands the creative mindset and continues to be both an advocate and protector. It has been an honor working with Jon from the start of my career.”

Over the course of her career, Beyoncé has racked up an impressive collection that includes 23 Grammy Awards, 22 Billboard No. 1 hits, 26 MTV Video Music Awards and 9 American Music Awards, as well as a Peabody Award. She’s sold more than 100 million records on the strength of hits such as No. 1 songs such as Crazy In Love (ft. JAY-Z), Irreplaceable, Independent Women and Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It), as well as Top 10 hits Baby Boy, Formation and Survivor, among many others.

She’s also recorded with numerous other top-level artists such as Ed Sheeran, Drake, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, and Kendrick Lamar, to name a few.

“Beyond all of her well-deserved accolades and accomplishments, Beyoncé is simply one of the most driven and impactful talents I know. I’ve had the privilege of making incredible music with her throughout her career and she continues to set the bar for creative expression in all forms. Beyoncé inspires generations with her songs and I am honored to reunite with her at Sony/ATV,” said Sony/ATV boss Jon Platt.