Nickelback Plots North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-platinum Canadian rock legends Nickelback will be hitting the road this summer for a headlining tour of North America.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 19th at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh before hitting arenas and amphitheaters across North America.

The final performance is set for Oct. 3rd at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The run also includes performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the BB&T Pavilion, HersheyPark Stadium, and the Budweiser Stage among others.

Stone Temple Pilots will join as special guest on all dates while Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Switchfoot will support on select dates.

The tour commemorates the 15th anniversary of the band’s seminal album “All The Right Reasons” which debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and ultimately was Diamond certified by the RIAA. The album generated seven radio singles, five of which entered the top 20 of the Hot 100 Singles chart, including “Photograph,” “Rockstar,” “Far Away,” “If Everyone Cared,” and “Savin’ Me”