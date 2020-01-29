VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Reports Record Concerts, Attendance In 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — The ASM Global-managed VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena announced that its slate of concerts, sporting events and family shows in 2019 drew record crowds of 656,134 to the arena last year.

The 2019 attendance figures handily ecplise the previous annual attendance record of 572,834, which was set back in 2017.

The attendance figures for the arena were helped by the 32 concerts held at the venue in 2019, which was the most shows ever presented at the arena, well ahead of the record of 26 shows staged in both 2004 and 2008.

Concerts at the VyStar included Cher, Pink, Blake Shelton, Travis Scott, Elton John, Dave Matthews Band, 21 Pilots, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood, as well as the 2019 Men’s NCAA Basketball Championships.

“Jacksonville’s reputation as a premier destination for world-class sports and entertainment is on the rise, and the record-breaking year at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena proves it,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “The performances from internationally-acclaimed artists, exciting sporting events and family-friendly productions continue to bring thousands of citizens and visitors to downtown Jacksonville every year, creating increased economic opportunities throughout our region. I am grateful for ASM Global and the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena team and congratulate them on this tremendous success.”

The boffo attendance figures are welcome news for ASM Global, which secured a 15-year naming rights deal for the venue between VyStar Credit Union and the arena’s owners, the City of Jacksonville.