Chris Stapleton Plots Stadium Tour For 2020

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Neo outlaw country artist Chris Stapleton is bringing his “All American Road Show” to arenas and stadiums across North America this spring.
The tour, which kicks off on March 11th at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, includes stops at Washington State’s Gorge Amphitheatre on June 20, Atlanta’s Trust Park on July 18, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 2 and New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 10.
Stapleton is also lined up for what will be his first performance at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 29th, with special guests The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell. Stapleton is also lined up for a performance at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers, on March 14th.
As well, Stapleton is booked to perform at the first-ever concert to be held at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field on April 25. A portion of the proceeds from the show will benefit Stapleton’s newly-launched Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund which was launched in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation to assist local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky. The fund’s initial focus is arts education.
Artists providing support on select dates of the tour include an impressive array of artists such as Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Hank Williams Jr., Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, The Marcus King Band and Yola.
CHRIS STAPLETON’S “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW”
March 11—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center
March 12—Austin, TX—Frank Erwin Center
March 14—Arlington, TX—Globe Life Field
March 20—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum
March 21—Birmingham, AL—Legacy Arena at the BJCC
April 22—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center
April 23—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center
April 25—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field
June 4—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater
June 5—Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 6—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater
June 11—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena
June 12—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre
June 13—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 18—Boise, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena
June 19—Portland, OR—Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 20—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre
June 25—Salt Lake City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre
June 26—Denver, CO—Pepsi Center
June 30—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
July 16—Estero, FL—Hertz Arena
July 17—Orlando, FL—Amway Center
July 18—Atlanta, GA—Truist Park
July 23—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 25—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30—Scranton, PA—The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 31—Philadelphia, PA—BB&T Pavilion
August 1—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center
August 6—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center
August 7—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion
August 8—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 12—Gilford, NH—Bank NH Pavilion
August 13—Gilford, NH—Bank NH Pavilion
August 20—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
August 29—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field
October 1—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena
October 2—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena
October 8—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center
October 9—Atlantic City, NJ—Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
October 10—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
October 15—Columbia, MO—Mizzou Arena
October 16—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center
October 17—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena