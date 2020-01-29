Chris Stapleton Plots Stadium Tour For 2020

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Neo outlaw country artist Chris Stapleton is bringing his “All American Road Show” to arenas and stadiums across North America this spring.

The tour, which kicks off on March 11th at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, includes stops at Washington State’s Gorge Amphitheatre on June 20, Atlanta’s Trust Park on July 18, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 2 and New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 10.

Stapleton is also lined up for what will be his first performance at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 29th, with special guests The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell. Stapleton is also lined up for a performance at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers, on March 14th.

As well, Stapleton is booked to perform at the first-ever concert to be held at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field on April 25. A portion of the proceeds from the show will benefit Stapleton’s newly-launched Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund which was launched in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation to assist local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky. The fund’s initial focus is arts education.

Artists providing support on select dates of the tour include an impressive array of artists such as Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Hank Williams Jr., Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, The Marcus King Band and Yola.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW”

March 11—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center

March 12—Austin, TX—Frank Erwin Center

March 14—Arlington, TX—Globe Life Field

March 20—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 21—Birmingham, AL—Legacy Arena at the BJCC

April 22—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center

April 23—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center

April 25—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field

June 4—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater

June 5—Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 6—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 11—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena

June 12—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre

June 13—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 18—Boise, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena

June 19—Portland, OR—Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 20—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre

June 25—Salt Lake City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre

June 26—Denver, CO—Pepsi Center

June 30—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 16—Estero, FL—Hertz Arena

July 17—Orlando, FL—Amway Center

July 18—Atlanta, GA—Truist Park

July 23—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 25—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30—Scranton, PA—The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 31—Philadelphia, PA—BB&T Pavilion

August 1—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center

August 6—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

August 7—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion

August 8—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 12—Gilford, NH—Bank NH Pavilion

August 13—Gilford, NH—Bank NH Pavilion

August 20—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

August 29—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field

October 1—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena

October 2—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

October 8—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center

October 9—Atlantic City, NJ—Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

October 10—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

October 15—Columbia, MO—Mizzou Arena

October 16—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center

October 17—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena