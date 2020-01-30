Universal Music Africa Inks Exclusive Deal With Kenyan Afro-Pop Stars Sauti Sol

SOUTH AFRICA (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Africa (UMA) has inked an exclusive recording deal with award-winning Kenyan Afro-Pop collective Sauti Sol.

The agreement will give the group, which is comprised of vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and guitarist, Polycarp Otieno, access to Universal Music Group’s vast network around the world, in order to reach new audiences globally.

Having toured across Africa, the US, Europe and Australia, the band has won awards at the BET Awards, an MTV EMA for Best African Act and an MTV AFRICA Award for Best African Group.

Last year, they opened their own record label, Sol Generation Records, with the mission of developing and introducing African acts.

Sipho Dlamini, MD of UMG South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sauti Sol, one of the most innovative and creative groups to have broken through from Africa in recent years. Universal Music Africa is dedicated to helping the best African music talent reach new audiences around the world and we are excited to welcome them to our global UMG family. We look forward to working together with them to ensure they are able to authentically celebrate Africa through music and to help introduce their unique blend Afro-pop to new listeners everywhere.”