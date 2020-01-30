Vinyl Pressing Plant Rainbo Records To Close After 80 Years
FEATURED NEWS Industry News

Vinyl Pressing Plant Rainbo Records To Close After 80 Years

HypebotPosted on by Hypebot  Contact Me
64 0


(HYPEBOT) – After 80 years of manufacturing vinyl for legendary musicians, LA’s Rainbo Records is closing.

The LA Times offers a look at their role in creating many iconic pieces of pop culture.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post