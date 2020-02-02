Bad Boys For Life Continues Its Box Office Run

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Now in its third week in North American cinemas, Sony’s “Bad Boys For Life” topped the weekly box office revenue charts, adding $17.675 million to its domestic totals, according to estimates compiled by Comscore.

The film, which stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, has grossed $148.052 million to date from the North American territory.

Also unchanged in the box office rankings this weekend was Universal’s Academy Award contender “1917.” Now in its sixth weekend, the film earned $9.660 million for a cume of $119.2 million through Sunday in North America.

Universal’s “Dolittle” starring Robert Downey Jr., also in its third week, came in at number three after adding $7.7 million for a North American cume through Sunday of $55.2 million.

New entries this week included United Artists Releasing’s spooky reimagining of the classic fairy tale “Gretal & Hansel” which opened to a $6.1 million debut in North American theaters

.

The PG-13 film stars Alice Krige, Sophia Lillis, Sammy Leakey, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola, Ian Kenny, Abdul Alshareef and is directed by Oz Perkins.