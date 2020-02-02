- Home
|Artist
|Start Date
|Claire Danes
|02/03/20
|Derek Hough
|02/03/20
|BoomBox
|02/05/20
|Delain
|02/06/20
|Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
|02/06/20
|Dharmasoul
|02/07/20
|Chus & Ceballos
|02/07/20
|Caleb Caudle and the Bayonets
|02/07/20
|Deorro
|02/07/20
|Dan Bern
|02/07/20
|TourDate
|Artist
|Venue
|Verify Status
|05/09/2020
|Doja Cat
|Broccoli City / Broccoli City Festival
|Verified
|05/08/2020
|Doeman
|Rolling Loud Miami / Rolling Loud
|Not Verified
|02/26/2020
|Doctor Lo Trio
|City Vineyard at Pier 26 / City Winery New York / City Winery NYC
|Not Verified
|04/23/2020
|DMX
|Manchester Arena
|Verified
|06/04/2020
|DJ Shadow
|Primavera Sound Festival / Primavera Sound
|Verified
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|Track
|Streams
|1
|Dance Monkey by Tones and I
|7,239,622
|2
|The Box by Roddy Ricch
|6,827,585
|3
|Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
|5,582,605
|4
|Tusa by KAROL G
|5,491,796
|5
|Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa
|4,609,371
|6
Jawbreaker has signed with Rich Egan.
Deathpact has signed with Brian Barnett.
Channing Wilson has signed with Alec Vidmar, Bryan Vastano, Curt Motley, Lance Roberts & Tyler Cole for exclusive Worldwide representation.
Jason Derulo has signed with David Klein, David Zedeck, Mike "Mike G" Guirguis & Gary Howard for exclusive Worldwide representation.
John Times Two has signed with Adam Sylvester, Zoe Williamson & David Sullivan-Kaplan for exclusive Worldwide representation.
Military Wives Choir has signed with Emily Robbins & Heulwen Keyte for exclusive Worldwide representation.
Musical Dots has signed with Beth Morton & Emily Robbins for exclusive Worldwide representation.
SHY Martin has signed with Jbeau Lewis, Ryan Edmundson & Ryan Soroka for exclusive North American representation.
SPINN has signed with David Sullivan-Kaplan & Nikos Kazoleas for exclusive UK & European representation.
Valley has signed with Ryan Edmundson for exclusive Worldwide representation. (except Canada)
Vexed has signed with Paul Ryan for exclusive Worldwide representation. (except North America)
GRAVEDGR has signed with Paul McQueen for exclusive UK & European representation.
Tatum has signed with Steve Backman for exclusive UK & European representation.