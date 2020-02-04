Brian Wilson Calls On Fans To Boycott Beach Boys Concert

RENO, NV (CelebrityAccess) — Brian Wilson, a founding member of the Beach Boys, has called on the band’s fans to boycott one of the band’s upcoming shows.

The Beach Boys are lined up to perform a February 5th concert at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada but fans launched an online petition asking them to stay away from the affair.

The petition, which addresses Beach Boys manager Elliott Lott directly, stated: “We the undersigned pledge to stop buying or downloading all Beach Boys music, going to Beach Boys concerts, and purchasing any Beach Boys merchandise until the Beach Boys withdraw from the SCI Convention and publicly state their opposition to this sick ‘sport’ of killing animals for ‘fun’.”

“We will call on the Beach Boys’ record label, agent and publicists to disown the Beach Boys, and on members of the public to protest at forthcoming Beach Boys concerts, unless they do so.”

Wilson supported the petition, posting a link to it on social media, and writing:

This organization supports trophy hunting, which Both Al and I are emphatically opposed to. There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition at https://t.co/vOUtJDq6t2 — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) February 3, 2020

The conference, which features noted trophy hunter Donald Trump Jr. as a keynote speaker, includes an auction for a 7-day South Africa Nyala and plains game hunt.