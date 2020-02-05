UTA Signs World-Renowned Psychic Medium Matt Fraser

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – UTA has signed world-renowned psychic medium Matt Fraser for representation in all areas.

With over a two-year waitlist for private readings, Fraser has appeared on leading programs such as People TV, The Real Housewives, Botched, The Doctors, and The Kelly Clarkson Show and has been covered by major media outlets including the New York Times, People Magazine, CBS Radio, MEAWW and more.

Currently, Fraser stars in the new hit E! television series Meet the Frasers, which sees him taking each of his guests on uniquely personal journeys as they seek to reunite with their loved ones in spirit.

Additionally, Fraser is the bestselling author of “ The Secrets to Unlocking Your Psychic Ability. ” His biography “ When Heaven Calls: Life Lessons from America’s Top Psychic Medium” is set for publication later this year.

Fraser’s nationwide Medium with a Message tour is also slated to kick off on Saturday, February 15 at Osage Casino in Tulsa, OK with upcoming shows in top markets including New York, California and Michigan.

“The response from venues looking to book Matt has been overwhelming,” said UTA agent Seth Shomes, who is handling bookings for the tour. “Their enthusiasm reflects the public’s appreciation for his accuracy, compassion and humor, and we are looking forward to helping him share his abilities with wider live audiences.”

You can check out the trailer for the tour below: