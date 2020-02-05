Disney Warns It Could Take $280M Hit This Quarter If Chinese Parks Remain Closed Due To Coronavirus
Disneyland Shanghai.MasaneMiyaPA [CC BY-SA]
CHINA (CelebrityAccess) – Disney is reportedly concerned that it could see profit losses to the tune of $280 million this quarter if its Chinese parks remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, CNN Business is reporting.

Disney suspended operations at its properties in Hong Kong and Shanghai last month in response to the public health crisis that has now reportedly claimed nearly 500 lives.

The forced closers came at a bad time for Disney. Its Hong Kong park, in particular, was reportedly already struggling to gain traction as tourism to the area has dropped since the mass protests that overtook the city in 2019.

Both parks are expected to remain closed indefinitely.

