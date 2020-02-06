The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Larry Mestel

Founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music, Larry Mestel started out as a CPA and shortly thereafter was drafted by a client to Island Records, and after stints at Arista and Virgin, he quit to start Primary Wave, a new wave publishing company with its own marketing department. Listen to hear how Larry and Primary Wave are breaking norms.

