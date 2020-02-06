Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont Proposes $55 Million In State Funds For Hartford’s XL Center

HARTFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Connecticut governor Ned Lamont has proposed investing $55 million in public funding into upgrades at Hartford’s aging XL Center.

According to the Hartford Courant, the public funds would be part of a larger $100 million renovation plan, which would include adding new premium seating options in the lower half of seating at the arena.

The plan would also add additional seating in the upper levels, with the concourse expanded into the venue’s existing atrium outside located at the Trumbell Street entrance. The atrium is privately owned and would need to be purchased as part of the plan, the Courant reported.

The plan is expected to make wait times at concession stands shorter, allowing the concessions more convenient and profitable.

An alternative plan, that would have included a complete transformation of the arena but which would have cost at least $250 million, was abandoned after it found little support in the state legislature.

The current plan, which calls for a $27.5 million investment this year and next, must still be approved by the state’s legislature and authorized by the State Bond Commission.

Formerly known as the Hartford Civic Center, the XL Center first opened in 1974 and is managed by Spectra.