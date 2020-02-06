The Smashing Pumpkins Join GN’R’s Tour As Special Guests

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – On Thursday, Guns N’ Roses announced that the Smashing Pumpkins will join select dates the group’s North American tour as special guests.

The Pumpkins are lined up to be featured at tour stops including Philadelphia, PA; Detroit, MI; Toronto, ON; Washington, DC; East Rutherford, NJ; and Boston, MA.

The Pumpkins formed in Chicago in 1988, currently features a lineup that includes Billy Corgan on vocals, guitarists Jeff Schroeder, James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7th.

Announced Guns N’ Roses dates featuring special guests The Smashing Pumpkins

July 8 – Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia

July 11 – Comerica Park – Detroit

July 13 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, CA

July 16 – Nationals Park – Washington, US

July 18 – Metlife Stadium – East Rutherford, US

July 21 – Fenway Park – Boston, US