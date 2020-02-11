Bellweather Music Fest Announces The Lineup For An Expanded 2020 Festival

WAYNESVILLE, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Bellweather Music Festival announced the lineup 2020 with headliners Nathaniel Rateliff, The Devil Makes Three, Shovels & Rope and The Growlers topping the bill.

Now in its third year, Bellweather is expanding to a third day and for 2020 will take place from August 6-8 at Renaissance Park in Waynesville, Ohio.

Additional artists announced as performers for 2020 include The Lone Bellow, Scarypoolparty, Langhorne Slim, Hayes Carll, Waxahatchee, John Moreland, Cloud Nothings, Nicole Atkins, The Steepwater band, Fenne Lily, Folk Nebraska, and numerous others.

The fest will also feature late-night DJ sets with Call Out Box!, DJ List, Christee (Montreal’s Kevin Barnes), and Washed Out (DJ Set).

Also on offer for the night owls will be a lineup of comedy performers as well as jousting.

Early bird passes for the festival are already on sale with single-day tickets to go on sale at a future date.