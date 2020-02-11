Concord Announces A Host Of New Vice Presidents

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Indie performance rights, management and music publisher Concord on Tuesday announced the promotion of 8 staffers to senior roles in the company.

The promotions include Alanna Goracy, who was elevated to Vice President, Production & Development, KIDZ BOP – New York.

Alanna joined KIDZ BOP eight years ago as an intern has risen to a senior role that will see her overseeing the brand’s global video production department, which produces more than 150 music videos a year.

Charles Graytok has been named as Senior Vice President of Finance in Concords’ New York offices. Graytok joined Concord in 2019 as part of the company’s acquisition Samuel French, where he was the Chief Financial Officer.

Bevis Hungate has been appointed as Vice President of Rental Services in Concord’s London offices. His previous experience includes almost two decades at Boosey & Hawkes, where he oversaw the company’s London rental library operation with overall responsibility for supplying sheet music to conductors, performers, orchestras, opera and ballet companies for performances around the world.

Brad Kennard, a veteran label exec with a C.V. that includes roles at Razor & Tie Music, Big Yellow Dog Music, Song Garden Music, Carnival Music and Curb Music Publishing, has been named Senior Vice President of A&R at Concord Nashville.

Also in Nashville, Kourtney Kirkpatrick was named Vice President, Synchronization. Kirkpatrick joined Concord as part of the company’s acquisition of Razor & Tie, where she pitched the catalog and developed writers such as sync giant, Ruelle.

Another Samuel French alumni, Casey McLain has been appointed to Vice President of Retail & System Operations in New York. As VP, Retail & Systems Operations, Casey will direct the growth and development of the retail and merchandise sales and operations systems for Concord Theatricals.

Mason Williams joins Concord’s A&R team as enior Vice President, Catalog A&R in the company’s Los Angeles office. Williams joined Concord four years ago to oversee it’s catalog label Craft Recordings. Prior to Concord, Mason spent nearly 13 years working in A&R at Rhino Records, before he joined the editorial/playlisting teams at Beats Music and Apple Music.

Jeremy Yohai has been named as Senior Vice President of A&R at Concord’s New York digs. He joined Concord in 2017 after spending almost a decade as the head of A&R at Downtown Music Publishing.