Bandsintown, Google’s Waze Partner To Get You To The Show On Time

(Hypebot) — Global concert discovery and marketing platform Bandsintown has partnered with Google’s Waze navigation app to help concertgoers find the quickest route to the show.

After fans buy tickets for the concert, they can click a “Plan Trip in Waze” button directly on the event to get directions.

Waze’s real-time, community-sourced navigation helps drivers finding shortcuts and avoid unexpected road closures, construction, or anything else that might stop fans from getting to the show on time.

“We want to bring people together via live music,” explains Bandsintown Managing Partner Fabrice Sergent. “Bandsintown sends millions of fans to concerts and adding Waze to the Bandsintown experience adds another technology layer to make such experience smoother.”

“We always want to make sure drivers reach their destination in the quickest and safest way possible,” said Adam Fried, Head of Global Partnerships at Waze. “Partnering with Bandsintown through our Transport SDK will make it easy for concert-goers to arrive at their destination on time – spending more time enjoying their favorite band and less time worrying about issues on the road.”