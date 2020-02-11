NYC Nightclub The Dance Shutters After Just 4 Months

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Manhattan is a tough market to operate a music venue, as evidenced by the quick closure of The Dance nightclub after just four months in business.

In a statement posted to the club’s Instagram, club operators said that the club will shutter after a final show on February 18th with US Girls.

Other scheduled performances before the club’s swan song include Jennifer Vanilla, Nikki Glaser and Michelle Buteu, Eli Escobar and Amber Valentine, Slow Hallows, and an Audioculture and H<3artbeats featuring Meso, Zimm, Odashi, and Charmae.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, numerous shows booked for after the club’s final show will move to other clubs in the market, including Baby’s All Right, Saint Vitus, and Elsewhere Zone 1.

In the club’s Instagram post, a spokesperson for The Dance wrote:

“We were invited into this project by a team that we felt, like us, were dedicated to proving Culture could live and thrive again in Manhattan. It was a long, hard, and complicated development process for everyone involved. When we finally opened to the public in October, we were already facing many significant challenges, both logistical and financial.

“In spite of those challenges, we set about in making The Dance something truly special. Over its short lifespan, The Dance felt like an incredible moment of creativity and rejuvenated nightlife in a borough that desperately needed it. Unfortunately, the ownership group has respectively decided to pull the plug on this dream and go in another direction, thus ending The Dance as it is known today. We’re personally devastated about all of this because we, along with so many artists, promoters, agents, and staff, have put so much time, energy and heart into this labor of love.

“We’re very sorry for the inconvenience it caused all the acts and parties that were scheduled and the fans who were excited to come to The Dance especially those that never got a chance. We will do everything we can to make things right. ❕

On February 18th, The Dance will have it’s last dance with US Girls. Beyond that who knows what will happen next? 🕯

And that, my friends, is indeed The Dance of Life.”