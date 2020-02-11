Movers Destroy Canadian Artist’s $194,000 Concert Piano

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) Canadian virtuoso concert pianist Angela Hewitt is short one $194,000 grand piano after the instrument was accidentally destroyed while being moved.

According to Hewitt, the piano in question was a Fazioli F278 concert grand piano which was unique due to a four-pedal mechanism that is normally reserved for the F308 model.

In a Facebook post, Hewitt detailed the Piano’s destruction, stating that piano movers dropped the piano while moving it during a recording session in Berlin.

The fall damaged “much of the structure” as well as the piano’s iron frame, effectively destroying the instrument.

“I adored this piano. It was my best friend, best companion. I loved how it felt when I was recording–giving me the possibility to do anything I wanted,” Hewitt said in her post.

“You can hear this piano on my most recent recording–the Six Partitas of Bach (BBC Music Magazine’s Record of the Month, by the way), but also on so many others. One of my favorites for the sheer quality of sound and color from my Fazioli is the Debussy CD, of which you can hear extracts here. I hope my piano will be happy in piano heaven,” Hewitt added.

She went on to note that the movers were appropriately contrite about the accident.

“The movers, of course, were mortified. In 35 years of doing their job, this had never happened before. At least nobody was hurt,” Hewitt wrote.

Hewitt performing on the piano shortly before its untimely demise.