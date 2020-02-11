British Rapper Dave Re-Signs With Warner Chappell

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group’s publishing division Warner Chappell Music announced it has renewed its global partnership with British rapper Dave.

According to Warner Chappell, the deal was inked after Dave performed at Roxy in LA in November.

Dave, who has been nominated for multiple Brit Awards, also won Best Contemporary Song at the 2018 Ivor Novello Awards and the Mercury Prize in 2019 for his debut LP Psychodrama.

“We are incredibly honored that Dave and his exceptional managers, Ben & Jack, have put their faith in us once again to continue this fruitful relationship! The US is a market that Dave is close to conquering. He and his team have created a hugely significant project on both of sides of the pond and I firmly believe the innovative ideas from our International team will add value to it. We are excited to support and celebrate each and every step of Dave’s career and artistic progression,” said Amber Davis, Head of A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK

“Amber is an absolute pleasure to work with, a real force in the publishing game and someone who’s shown serious passion and belief in Dave from the very start. We look forward to building with the global Chappell team as Dave continues his journey as a songwriter, producer, and an artist,” added Dave’s management team Benny Scarrs and Jack Foster in a joint statement.