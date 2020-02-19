Boston’s Oldest Rock Station WAAF Sold, Will Convert To Christian Programming

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — WAAF, the longest-running rock station in Boston, has been sold and will shift from rock to contemporary Christian programming.

WAAF’s corporate parent Entercom sold the station to Educational Media Foundation, which operates a religious radio network in the U.S. for $10.75 million, according to a press statement.

Christian music programming is slated to start as early as Saturday, Feb. 22nd, under a network affiliation agreement Entercom said.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020 and still requires approval from the FCC.

WAAF won’t disappear entirely, and according to Entercom, WAAF will still air on its existing HD stations, 104.1 HD2, and 93.7 HD2, as well as through the affiliated Radio.com.

WAAF, which first signed on the air in 1961, was Boston’s oldest rock format station. Nationally syndicated radio personalities Gregg “Opie” Hughes and Anthony Cumia launched the Opie & Anthony show at WAAF in 1996 and stayed there for two years until they decamped to New York’s WNEW.