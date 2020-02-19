Oberlin College & Conservatory To Offer A Graduate Recording Arts & Production Program

OBERLIN, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Ohio’s Oberlin College & Conservatory announced the launch of a new graduate program for Recording Arts and Production.

The program, which will begin in the Fall of 2020 will offer studies leading to both a one-year Professional Certificate in Recording Arts and a two-year Artist Diploma that incorporates both Recording Arts and Production.

The program, which is aimed at students with an undergraduate degree, will allow participants to take part in recording projects across a range of musical styles and mediums, and work with professional producers and engineers in residence.

“Constant opportunities to apply developing skills are the cornerstone of this program,” says Paul Eachus, Oberlin’s director of Conservatory Audio Services. Eachus and Conservatory Audio Services Associate Director Andrew Tripp serve as co-directors and primary lecturers of the Recording Arts and Production program.

“The diversity of Oberlin’s programming requires us to be ready for everything, from chamber ensembles and electroacoustic works to big band and full symphony orchestras,” Tripp adds. “With more than 400 performances each year, we’re able to transform ‘knowledge’ and ‘approach’ into practical application.”

According to Oberlin, the program is a good fit for the college, which features nine concert venues that \ host hundreds of performances annually, as well as an existing state-of-the-art recording studio.