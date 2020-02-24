Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty But Avoids The Most Serious Charges

On Monday, a jury found former studio mogul Harvey Weinstein guilty of two of the five felony charges he faced, escaping guilty convictions on the most serious allegations.

Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sex act for the 2006 assault of production assistant Mimi Haleyi and of third-degree rape of a woman in 2013.

However, the jury did not convict Weinstein on charges of predatory sexual assault that could have resulted in a life sentence.

Weinstein was immediately remanded to custody after the conviction.

Weinstein, who was long considered to be one of the most powerful men in the movie industry, has maintained that any sexual encounters he engaged in were consensual.

In a subsequent press conference, Harvey Weinstein’s lead lawyer, Donna Rotunno, said she plans to appeal his conviction and to challenge his detention.

Weinstein faces sentencing on March 11th.