Randy Bachman & Burton Cummings Announce ‘Together Again Live In Concert’ Canadian Tour

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Celebrated Canadian musicians and songwriters Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings have today (Feb. 24) announced a cross-Canada reunion tour entitled, ‘Together Again, Live In Concert.’

The tour, which sees Bachman and Cumming returning to the stage together for the first time in more than a decade, will celebrate the music of The Guess Who, Bachman Turner Overdrive and Burton Cummings. Among the dozens of gold and platinum hits between them: These Eyes, Laughing, Undun, No Time, American Woman, No Sugar Tonight, Hand Me Down World, Share The Land, Albert Flasher, Follow Your Daughter Home, Glamour Boy, Star Baby, Clap For The Wolfman, Let It Ride, Takin’ Care Of Business, You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet, Hey You, Looking Out For #1, Stand Tall, I’m Scared, My Own Way To Rock, Break It To Them Gently, Fine State of Affairs, You Saved My Soul.

“We are having more fun now,” stated Randy. “There is a lot of love and respect for each other. Working together with Burton again musically is like riding a bike, easy and fun, but with everyone clapping along as we do it.”

Slated to kick off on June 11 in Windsor the tour will make stops in Winnipeg, Regina, Vancouver, Toronto and more before and concluding in Montreal on July 29.

To coincide with the reunion tour, Sony Music Canada will release a limited edition Bachman Cummings box set in June 2020. The Bachman Cummings Collection includes five Guess Who albums from the formative 1969-1971 period—including; Canned Wheat, American Woman, and Share the Land—alongside material from both Bachman Turner Overdrive and Burton Cummings. The 7CD or 7LP set will also include an expanded booklet of rare and never published publicity, studio, and master tape photographs as well as detailed label copy and notes. Both LP and CD boxes will be available to pre-order soon.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 28th at 10am at www.livenation.com.

BACHMAN CUMMINGS – TOGETHER AGAIN, LIVE IN CONCERT TOUR DATES:

June 11 Windsor, ON The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor **

June 27 Winnipeg, MB UNITE 150 Concert **

June 28 Regina, SK Brandt Centre

June 30 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

July 3 Medicine Hat, AB Canalta Centre

July 6 Victoria, BC Save On Foods Memorial Centre

July 7 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 9 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

July 14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre

July 15 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre

July 17 St. John’s, NFLD Mile One Centre

July 19 Summerside, PEI Credit Union Place

July 21 St. Catharines, ON Meridian Centre

July 22 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

July 24 Kemptville, ON Kemptville Live Music Festival **

July 27 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

July 29 Montreal, PQ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

**Not a Live Nation show