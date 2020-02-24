The Black Keys Confirm 35-Date US Summer Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – The Black Keys have confirmed their ‘Let’s Rock’ US summer tour in support of their latest album of the same name.

Slated to kick off in Seattle on July 7, the 35-date trek will make stops in Dallas, Chicago, Boston, New York, Toronto, and Detroit among other cities before wrapping in Jacksonville on Sept. 6.

Each date on the tour will feature special guest Gary Clark Jr., with the exception of the July 10 Berkeley show which will feature support from Allah-Las. Jessy Wilson, The Marcus King Band, and Yola will each open select dates.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 28th at 10am local time here.

The Black Keys’ ninth studio album, Let’s Rock, was released on June 28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records.

The Black Keys – “Let’s Rock” 2020 US TOUR DATES:



July 7 /// Seattle, WA /// White River Amphitheatre*

July 8 /// Portland, OR /// Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

July 10 /// Berkeley, CA /// Greek Theatre%

July 11 /// Irvine, CA /// FivePoint Amphitheatre*

July 12 /// Chula Vista, CA /// North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

July 14 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// USANA Amphtiheatre^

July 15 /// Morrison, CO /// Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 17 /// Dallas, TX /// Dos Equis Pavilion^

July 18 /// Houston, TX /// The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

July 19 /// Austin, TX /// Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

July 21 /// St. Louis, MO /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL^

July 22 /// Cincinnati, OH /// Riverbend Music Center^

July 24 /// Indianapolis, IN /// Ruoff Music Center^

July 25 /// Chicago, IL /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI^

July 26 /// Detroit, MI /// DTE Energy Music Theatre^

August 11 /// Cleveland, OH /// Blossom Music Center#

August 12 /// Toronto, ON /// Budweiser Stage#

August 14 /// Darien Center, NY /// Darien Lake Amphitheater#

August 15 /// Syracuse, NY /// St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview#

August 16 /// Saratoga Springs, NY /// Saratoga Performing Arts Center#

August 18 /// Bangor, ME /// Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion#

August 19 /// Hartford, CT /// XFINITY Theatre#

August 21 /// Boston, MA /// Xfinity Center#

August 22 /// Camden, NJ /// BB&T Pavilion#

August 23 /// Holmdel, NJ /// PNC Bank Arts Center#

August 25 /// Gilford, NH /// Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion#

August 26 /// Wantagh, NY /// Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater#

August 28 /// Columbia, MD /// Merriweather Post Pavilion#

August 29 /// Virginia Beach, VA /// Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

August 30 /// Raleigh, NC /// Coastal Credit Union Music Park#

September 1 /// Charlotte, NC /// PNC Music Pavilion#

September 2 /// Birmingham, AL /// Oak Mountain Amphitheatre#

September 4 /// Tampa, FL /// MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#

September 5 /// West Palm Beach, FL /// iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#

September 6 /// Jacksonville, FL /// Daily’s Place#

* w/ Gary Clark Jr and Jessy Wilson

% w/ Allah-Las and Jessy Wilson

^ w/ Gary Clark Jr and The Marcus King Band

# w/ Gary Clark Jr and Yola