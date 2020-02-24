Pet Shop Boys And New Order Confirm Co-Headlining North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Pet Shop Boys and New Order have today (Feb. 24) announced that they will be hitting the road together across North America this fall on a co-headlining tour.

Slated to kick off Sept. 5 in Toronto, ‘The Unity Tour’ will see the two British electronic bands making stops in New York, Boston, Vancouver, San Francisco, and more, before wrapping up on Oct. 2 in Los Angeles. Both bands will play a full set with the headliner alternating each night.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

PET SHOP BOYS & NEW ORDER – THE UNITY TOUR DATES:



September 5 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

September 9 – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

September 11 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

September 12 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

September 15 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

September 18 – Huntington Bank Pavilion – Chicago, IL

September 20 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

September 24 – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

September 26 – Gorge Amphitheatre – George, WA

September 30 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

October 2 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA